‘Peace of Mind’ with Taraji P. Henson dives into familial mental illness

EXCLUSIVE: Henson and co-host Tracie Jade sit down with Dianna as she opens up about her own personal connection to mental illness with her family.

In an exclusive clip from Peace of Mind with Taraji, Taraji P. Henson sits down with guest Dianna, who breaks down her familial connection to mental illness.

Peace of Mind with Taraji is Henson’s new Facebook Watch talk show with a focus on mental health. The series has been a success, and has featured appearances from Mary J. Blige, Jay Pharoah, Tamar Braxton and more. The talk show premiered last month and has garnered millions of views on each episode.

In an exclusive clip, Taraji and her co-host Tracie Jade sit down with Dianna as she opens up about her own personal connection to mental illness with her family.

In the exclusive clip, Dianna breaks down her connection to mental illness through her mother. She explains, “I knew about mental illness because of my mother. My mother had schizophrenia. The first episode she had, I was 7, I woke up and the police came and took her and I just remember staying with my grandma for a long period of time so, yes, I am very, very familiar with mental illness.”

She goes on to break down how it made her feel, dealing with mental illness so publicly. She goes on to explain, “I felt angry, I felt mad, I felt upset with God.” She continues to break down how she would question God in her frustration, saying, “why my mom? Why would you give this to somebody?”

Recently on the talk show, Henson opened up about her own struggles with mental health, especially during the pandemic. She explained, “I had a moment … I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me.”

Tracie Jade Jenkins (left), Taraji P. Henson (middle) and Aumarie Johnson (right) discuss his experience being wrongly detained by police in California in May 2020 in forthcoming episode of ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji.’

You can watch Henson’s powerful discussions around mental health on Peace of Mind with Taraji, only on Facebook Watch.

