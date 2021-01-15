Sanaa Lathan to join season three of HBO’s ‘Succession’

Lathan, Linda Edmond, and Jihae have earned recurring roles in the next season currently in production.

Sanaa Lathan lands a new spot on the silver screen with her newly announced role.

The actress has been revealed as the latest to join the cast of HBO’s Succession. According to Deadline, the Nappily Ever After star joined season three of the hit series along with Linda Edmond and Jihae.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 01: Actress Sanaa Lathan attends HBO’s “Native Son” screening at Guggenheim Museum on April 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

The entertainment outlet reported Lathan will play the character Lisa Arthur, a high-profile and well-connected New York lawyer. Edmond will play Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Jihae will play Berry Schneider, a leading Public Relations consultant.

Lathan shared the news on Instagram and stated “excited about this,” along with the fire emoji.

According to Deadline, Lathan just wrapped the upcoming Netflix action-thriller, Hit and Run, and can also be seen in “Replay”, an episode of Jordan Peele’s remake of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. Since 2009, she has recurred as the voice of Donna Tubbs on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.

In 2018, theGrio reported the actress was starring in the lead role as Violet in Netflix’s original movie, Nappily Ever After. The film was based on Trisha R. Thomas’s best-selling novel of the same name, which follows a successful black woman’s journey to self-discovery.

Succession is a comedy-drama series available to watch on HBO Max. It was created by Jessie Armstrong, who is the current showrunner, and also stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, and Nicholas Braun. The show follows the fictional Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a prominent media and hospitality company.

The series has won eight Emmy awards out of 18 nominations for the second season, including Best Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong, and Directing in a Drama Series. Succession has also received Golden Globes awards for Outstanding Drama Series and lead actor for Cox.

According to Warner Media, the upcoming season picks up in the intense drama the last season introduced.

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war,” the press statement revealed.

