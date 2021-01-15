New trailer drops for ‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’ starring Keri Hilson

The film is based on the popular book penned by award-winning author Demetria L. Lucas

A new trailer has dropped for Don’t Waste Your Pretty, a film starring Keri Hilson, Deborah Joy Winans, and more.

Don’t Waste Your Pretty is a TV One original film coming just in time for the new year. Starring Keri Hilson as Mykah, the trailer features plenty of laughs, romance, and strong bonds between a group of friends.

Per the official synopsis, “Don’t Waste Your Pretty follows a group of tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life issues and love lives – always turning to one another to figure out their next move when jobs, romance, or family interactions prove more complicated than they had ever anticipated.”

The film is based on the eponymous novel penned by award-winning author and media personality Demetria L. Lucas.

Don’t Waste Your Pretty stars Keri Hilson as Mykah, Redaric Williams as Michael, Deborah Joy Winans as Jeanné, Jasmine Burke as Aisha, Kaye Singleton as Amma, & Rainey Branch as Lisa. The film was directed by Tamara Bass, and was written by Katrina O’Gilvie.

Hilson also starred in Love by the 10th Date in 2017, a Lifetime movie. The film starred Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland, and Kellee Stewart and similarly featured a friend group balancing their personal lives with their love lives.

The novel, Don’t Waste Your Pretty: The Go-to Guide for Making Smarter Decisions in Life & Love by Demetria L. Lucas was published in 2014 and is called a “dating and relationships manifesto.” When writing the book, Lucas “interviewed thousands of men, advised hundreds of clients, and answered more than 38,000 dating and relationship queries on her popular Ask.fm page.”

You can watch Don’t Waste Your Pretty when it premieres Sunday, February 28 at 8 P.M./7C, only on TV One.

