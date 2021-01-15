Trump approval rating hits new low as he prepares to leave WH

A new Pew Research Center poll revealed only 29% approval from American citizens, a historic low in his term.

As President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House, his approval rating has sunk to a new low.

New data from a Pew Research Center poll showed only 29% of Americans approved of his presidency, the lowest ranking poll numbers of his entire term. The voters who rate Trump’s actions since the election as only fair or poor has risen from 68% in November to 76%, with virtually all of the increase coming in his “poor” ratings. His popularity among citizens will also likely fade after the administration is officially out of the Oval Office.

According to the poll, almost two-thirds (68%) of the surveyed audience believe Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure for many years to come. Only 29% said he should remain a major figure in U.S. politics. The newly released poll also questioned voters on Trump’s involvement in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. President Donald Trump exits the White House to walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Three-quarters of the public say the president bears at least some responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters, with 52% saying he bears a lot of responsibility for their actions. Just about a quarter (24%) say Trump has no responsibility for what took place,” the data revealed.

As theGrio reported, the outgoing president became the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice after the violent event. According to the report, the majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach Trump after he encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” against the election result shortly before they stormed the Capitol.

“He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Although the poll revealed grim numbers for Trump, President-elect Joe Biden had more positive results. According to the Pew Research Center, “64% of voters express a positive opinion of his conduct since he won the November election.”

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (L) looks on as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (R) delivers remarks after he announced cabinet nominees at The Queen theater on January 08, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

More than half of the survey participants approve of the job Biden has done in explaining his plans and policies. 57% also approve of Biden’s Cabinet choices and other high-level appointments to his administration. Only 28% believe the former vice president will make things worse and 24% say he will not have much of an effect. The survey was conducted between Jan. 8-12 and polled 5,360 U.S. adults, 4,040 of those confirmed they voted in the presidential election.

Biden is set to take office with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after the inauguration on Jan. 20. Despite tradition, Trump says he won’t be attending. As theGrio reported, Trump is to leave Washington D.C. just before the ceremony. According to the report, he will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

No specific plans have been formally announced.

