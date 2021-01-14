Moving boxes arrive at White House as Trump preps for exit

The Biden administration is set to take office in a week, after a deep cleaning of the building.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: The White House stands on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. One day after Twitter permanently suspended his account over the risk of further incitement of violence, President Donald Trump is spending the weekend at the White House. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

The Donald Trump administration has a few days left in the White House, and the moving process is starting to begin.

According to NBC News, a truck unloaded multiple cardboard boxes to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday. The building is home to the offices of most official White House staff. The news outlet reported President-elect Joe Biden ordered a deep cleaning of the facilities.

The moving process typically happens as the outgoing president and incoming president are at the inauguration, CNN reported. Before Biden and his family enter, the building will undergo the aforementioned deep cleaning with special COVID-19 measures.

According to CNN, it will cost nearly half-a-million dollars, including a $44,000 order for carpet cleaning and a $115,000 carpet replacement.

“The idea that they would just move in seems unlikely,” a White House official informed the news outlet. “People tend to forget how big this building is.”

According to the report, Melania Trump has been moving items from the White House for some time. CNN reported she has already shipped several things to Mar-a-Lago, and placed much of the family’s furniture and décor into storage.

According to Politico, staffers and Trump administration aides received an email back in December with full details of the moving out process. The outlet also reported they received mixed messages, including an email informing them the departure would begin on January 4 and a second email stating to disregard.

The email, sent by the White House Management Office, also told the outgoing staff to “take inventory of your office space” and shared details of payroll, benefits, sick leave, records, ethics debriefing, and security clearance.

Trump declared “I’m not going to resign!” and said politicians would regret pushing for his second impeachment.

“Be careful of what you wish for,” Trump campaign aide Jason Miller said. “Big Tech, Big Media, and their friends in the national Democratic Party have a unique ability to overreach, resulting in a strengthening of President Trump’s political base.”

theGrio reported that a majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results — a speech that was followed by a mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.

During the debate before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls.” Trump would be the first American president to be impeached twice.

Trump “must go,” Pelosi said. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love.”

