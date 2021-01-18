HBCUs to be a part of star-studded inaugural ‘WE ARE ONE’ event and parade

'WE ARE ONE' and 'Parade Across America' will help usher in the Biden-Harris administration

Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs) will be taking a prominent role during the inauguration festivities with the virtual programs We Are One event and Parade Across America that will help mark the new administration.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced on Monday that HBCUs such as Tennessee State University will be partaking in the ‘WE ARE ONE’ event that is set to take place on Tuesday. Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams, DJ D-Nice, Kim Fields, Leslie Jones, and Erika Alexander are just a few of the stars who will be involved as well.

Tennessee State university HBCU band, Biden-Harris (Credit: Getty Images and Biden campaign)

Local leaders will also be included in the leadup to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris to underscore the diverse coalitions that helped deliver the White House to the incoming administration.

“In the spirit of America United, the committee is excited to add three events to the official inaugural activities schedule that will showcase one of our greatest strengths as a nation, our diversity,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen in a press release.

“This programming will honor acts of resilience, heroism, and commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history.”

‘We Are One’ will stream live from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Eastern at bideninaugural.org/watch and their various social media platforms. It can also be viewed on theGrio TV, Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room, BET, Daily Kos, Watch The Yard, Blavity, and on NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice, which is Peacock’s free, exclusive news channel, and this will be promoted through PIC’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff wave to crowd on stage after Biden’s address to the nation. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The inclusion of the HBCUs in this historic moment in time is notable as Harris is a Howard University graduate. She is the first vice president to have graduated from an HBCU. The Howard Drumline will be joined by Biden’s alma mater the University of Delaware Drumline alongside the Presidential Escort in Washington to escort Biden and Harris from 15th Street to the White House on Wednesday.

The virtual ‘Parade Across America’ will kick off at this point with live performances from Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, and Kathy Sledge.

“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” Allen said.

‘Parade Across America’ will also be live-streamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 PM ET on January 20 available on their social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201), will also carry the program live.

