‘Lovecraft Country’ nabs five Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

Taye Diggs is slated to host the award show which will air on The CW

The 26th Critics Choice Awards is showing support for Lovecraft Country.

The horror drama known as Lovecraft Country has racked up five nominations. The Critics Choice Awards announced the nominations for its 2020 television category on Monday, per The Wrap.

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett star in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. (Photo: HBO)

The series is in its first season and stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett. Fans and critics have given the series rave reviews and praise the mostly Black cast for their stand out performances in the world of science fiction.

“New favorite show alert!! Love Craft Country was excellent! All the historical references, monsters, and Baldwin! Well done @HBO,” wrote a user on Twitter.

According to IMDb, the series, “Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

(Credit: HBO)

The series was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. Majors, who plays Atticus, was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Smollett is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Michael K. Williams snagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Atticus’ father, Montrose. Wunmi Mosaku is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruby.

Taye Diggs is slated to host the award show which will air on The CW. The awards for the TV and film category are handed out on March 7 but due to COVID-19 regulations, it is unclear what the ceremony will look like.

HBO’s I May Destroy You and NBC’s This Is Us were also among the nominations.

