Barack and Michelle Obama spotted kayaking in Hawaii before the holidays

Former First Daughters Sasha and Malia Obama weren't photographed, but it's believed they're also celebrating with family.

The former First Family is spending the holidays in Hawaii.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama were photographed by The Daily Mail kayaking Tuesday in Kailua Bay. The pictures were taken near Plantation Estate, where the Obamas have rented a home since they were in the White House.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are shown last October closing the annual Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mrs. Obama looked stunning in a gold swimsuit while the former president was clad in swim trunks, sunglasses and a cap. The couple appeared fabulously fit as they paddled around the bay.

The ex-commander-in-chief was born in Hawaii, and his sister and her clan still reside there. It has long been an Obama family tradition to spend the winter holidays on the islands.

EXCLUSIVE: It takes two, baby! Michelle does all the hard work as she and Barack enjoy kayak trip https://t.co/ntV2iXZqWl pic.twitter.com/f3Ocupct9p — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 23, 2020

Former First Daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were not photographed by The Daily Mail, but it is believed that they are also in Hawaii.

The photos captured what looks like a pair of Secret Service agents nearby keeping up with the Obamas.

Mr. and Mrs. Obama have been having a busy 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both of their daughters have been at home with their parents at their house in Martha’s Vineyard.

President Obama also recently released his biography, A Promised Land, which reached number one on The New York Times bestseller list.

Additionally, the documentary partially based on Mrs. Obama’s 2018 book, Becoming, was released early this year on Netflix through their production company, A Higher Ground. She also launched The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify.

The second half of the year was spent campaigning for early November’s 2020 presidential election. The former First Couple both spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August, and Mr. Obama pulled no punches on the campaign trail denouncing the presidency of Donald Trump.

Their hard-earned vacation comes with less than a month to go before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Obamas are expected to participate in the event, which will be largely virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

