Wendy Williams’ brother responds to talk show host’s threats to expose him

Tommy Williams alleges that Kevin Hunter went to his mother's funeral but Wendy didn't

Loading the player...

Monday morning, Wendy Williams called out her brother on her talk show after he alleged she didn’t attend their mother’s funeral. Now her sibling is hitting back with a response of his own.

Last year, Williams’s mother, Shirley Williams, passed away. And this week the talk media maven used her platform to address her brother Tommy Williams, who had made headlines days prior for alleging she neglected to attend their mother’s funeral service.

(Credit: Getty Images and Youtube/screenshot)

“What makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral? I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support,” Tommy said in a YouTube video. “I don’t get how you can just move on and act like nothing happened.”

READ MORE: Stevie Wonder calls for Biden-Harris admin to launch ‘truth’ commission

During the Martin Luther King Jr. Day broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy addressed the online chatter her brother’s video created.

“I was just searching to see what people had to say about last week’s shows or the dresses or the guests we had … We do a nice production here,” she said. “I’m minding my own WendyShow.com business and I’m seeing a lot of comments about ‘you’re brother doesn’t like you’ or ‘you better watch your back because your brother is on one’ or ‘Wendy, I can’t believe you’re this kind of person.’”

READ MORE: Man allegedly threatened to shoot children if they turned him in for Capitol riots

Looking straight into the camera, Wendy spoke directly to her brother: “Tommy, let me tell you something right now — all you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you’re talking because now it’s dripping into my comment page.”

“He’s pegging me to be a person I am not,” she continued. “Honey, you don’t want me to start pegging you to be the person that you are — with full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts with the leftovers all the way around the block.”

Not skipping a beat, Tommy took to social media again to address his sister’s televised rebuttal and clarify his stance. Check out the clip below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

