Cory Booker attends inauguration with girlfriend Rosario Dawson by his side

The couple, who have been together since early 2019, were together to witness history

Today’s presidential inauguration saw many familiar faces attending the history-making ceremony. One of them was New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker who was there with his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, by his side.

Booker and Dawson have been dating since March 2019 and were part of the political delegation that was there to witness the day. A photo shared on Booker’s Instagram shows the couple rocking face masks at the inauguration ceremony.

Page Six reports the masks were from Dawson’s own sustainable fashion brand, Studio 189.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rosario Dawson arrive at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. . (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Booker also posted pictures of President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris to his official Instagram account. He wrote, “Hallelujah and Amen! A wonderful day. A renewal of hope; a renewal of possibility; and a renewal of our democracy.”

Back in 2019, Dawson opened up to The Washington Post about her love for Booker. She revealed, “I’m in love! I am absolutely in love, and it is so exciting…he’s so charming and so confident and so capable, but it’s not like that translates to being some super-smooth kind of guy…that’s not his style. What wins me over with him is definitely the dad jokes.”

Dawson also posted on Instagram in November when Booker won re-election in the Senate.

Under a black and white photo of the two of them, she wrote, “So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again. To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need. We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change! #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS#2022IsAroundTheCorner”

