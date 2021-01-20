Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and more react to Biden inauguration

Celebrities took to social media to share their excitement for the new administration

Although miles away from Washington, D.C., Hollywood is certainly celebrating the transition of power in The White House. Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and more have taken to social media to react to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inauguration.

Kerry Washington shared a picture of herself yesterday in honor of the new administration. She wrote, “A historic Inauguration day is upon us. Let’s celebrate the women, like Vice President Kamala Harris (will never get sick of saying that!!!!!!), who by their example and by their service, open the door wider for women everywhere.”

The first, but not the last.💕



A historic Inauguration day is upon us. Let’s celebrate the women, like Vice President Kamala Harris (will never get sick of saying that!!!!!!😍), who by their example and by their service, open the door wider for women everywhere. pic.twitter.com/kXqbnkfgcN — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 20, 2021

Today, Washington, who spent years playing White House fixer Olivia Pope, shared a fun picture of the new Vice President peaking through blue curtains. She wrote under the picture, “Did someone say…Madame Vice President!?!?”

Tracee Ellis Ross also shared a photo of herself to celebrate the historic moment. In the photo, the actress is smiling ear to ear, with a caption reading, “MOOD…shift that energy!”

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to clever social media posts, and today is no exception.

Along with a picture in front of the Washington Monument, Teigen wrote about the new administration and left some brutally honest remarks on how she felt about the Trump administration.

She wrote, “Today our great national f*ckup is over, but the shame will last forever. with 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the f*cking worst. Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country.”

Oprah Winfrey also took to social media to share her feelings on the day. She shared a picture of Harris from today’s ceremony and captioned, “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @kamalaharris.”

Viola Davis, fresh off of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix, shared a picture from today’s ceremony as well.

She wrote, “I call this a beginning, a do-over, a genesis…..I am ready to do better because I know better. ‘Where liberty dwells, there lies my country’. Happy Inauguration Day!!! 💛💛👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿”

