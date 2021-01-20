Officer Goodman escorts Harris to inauguration ceremony as acting deputy House sergeant at arms

Officer Goodman received thunderous applause during the escort

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman saved lives during the insurrection at the Capitol. He returned to the site of the siege as an escort to Vice-President Kamala Harris during the 59th inauguration ceremony in his new role as acting deputy House sergeant at arms.

Officer Goodman was a part of the official escort for President Joe Biden and Harris on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Goodman ensured Harris’ safety and that of her husband, Doug Emhoff, by accompanying them to the platform. He was given a thunderous round of applause.

Resounding applause for the entrance of Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber during the Capitol assault two weeks ago. He is escorting Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris at the inaugural ceremony. https://t.co/uHC59FCV2w pic.twitter.com/WHiF1wc0cN — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

This is the latest honor for Goodman, who has been widely hailed for his heroic efforts on Jan. 6. Goodman led an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters away from the Senate chambers after the Capitol was breached. The riot ensued after the protesters attempted to thwart the certification of Biden’s win.

Biden and Harris will take their oath of office at the site of the failed coup, completing the transfer of power from the Trump administration. Former Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance. Former President Donald Trump declined to be a part of the ceremony.

theGrio reported that a group of bipartisan lawmakers have authored legislation to have the former Iraq vet recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal. The bipartisan bill (H.R. 305) would acknowledge Goodman “for his bravery and quick thinking.”

“In moments of crisis, there are always individuals who rise to the occasion and put themselves in harm’s way in defense of others. On January 6, 2021, one of those individuals was Officer Eugene Goodman,” said Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II in a press release.

“If not for the quick, decisive, and heroic actions from Officer Goodman, the tragedy of last week’s insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history. With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.”

