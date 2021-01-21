President Biden fires Trump’s White House chief usher

Timothy Harleth joined the White House at the behest of Melania Trump from the Trump International Hotel.

Loading the player...

Timothy Harleth, the chief usher of the Donald Trump White House, was swiftly discharged from his post as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden prepared to take up residence.

Harleth joined the White House at the behest of then-First Lady Melania Trump in 2017 from the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., where he was the rooms manager.

Timothy Harleth, shown here picking out the 2017 White House Christmas tree while serving as White House chief usher for Donald Trump, was fired by the new administration. (NBC15)

The role of the White House usher is to oversee the management of the building and residence staff. According to the White House Historical Association, “the chief usher is the general manager of the building, including construction, maintenance, remodeling, food, as well as the administrative, fiscal and personnel functions.”

“The chief usher oversees the White House staff of butlers, maids, housekeepers, chefs, cooks, doormen, housemen, florists, electricians, plumbers, storekeepers, engineers and others,” they maintain.

Read More: Rihanna shades Trump with epic inauguration post: ‘I’m just here to help’

Since the turn of the 20th century, there have only been nine chief White House ushers, as many in the position remain through administrations.

Before Harleth, Angella Reid was the first woman to serve in the role. She was the second African American. Reid came on during the Obama administration in 2011 from a position as the general manager at the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City. She was described as an “Obama loyalist,” however, the position is typically not politicized.

Reid was dismissed from her position by the Trumps within months of their entry into the White House.

Read More: Biden’s grandchildren say they’ll seek advice from Obama daughters

“What I think about most when I walk around the house is who has been here, who has done what in this particular space,” Reid told CNN in 2016. “Because, you know, just to think that I am able to walk here now when 100 years ago, a president or first lady did, or other guests did, or some of my ancestors did.”

There has not been an official announcement about who will replace Harleth as the chief White House usher for the Bidens.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

