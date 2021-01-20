Biden’s grandchildren say they’ll seek advice from Obama daughters

All four of Biden’s granddaughters, Finnegan, Natalie, Maisy and Naomi sat down for a new interview with Jenna Bush Hager.

During an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show, President Joe Biden’s granddaughters opened up about their relationship with Sasha and Malia Obama.

The four girls, Naomi, 27; Finnegan, 22; Maisy, 20; and Natalie, 16, established a relationship with the Obama girls during former President Barack Obama‘s time in the White House when their grandfather served as vice president. The three older girls are the daughters of Biden’s son Hunter, and the youngest is the daughter of Biden’s late son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, granddaughters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Maisy, Finnegan, Naomi, and Natalie address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

“Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends, you know, navigate eight years of what was really difficult,” Finnegan said of Sasha and Malia. “They came out so grounded and humble, and they’re so smart and driven. I think we can only take advice from them.”

“But they’ve been so nice offering advice to us and support,” Finnegan continued.

Maisy and Sasha grew up playing on the same basketball team during Obama’s White House term, which the 44th president himself coached. As vice president, Biden often attended the games.

“He came to, like, every single one of my soccer games, lacrosse games, basketball games,” Maisy said. “And it was always funny seeing him show up, when I was like, ‘I think I just saw you on TV about 30 minutes ago, how did you just end up here?’ And he was like, ‘Don’t worry, I knew it was a big game today.'”

Maisy shared how despite a busy campaign season amid the coronavirus pandemic, her grandfather always made it a habit to maintain frequent communication.

“That’s something that I feel like some people don’t believe when we say that he literally calls, not just, like, one of us every few days,” she remarked. “He calls me, then calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley, and then he calls little Hunter.”

Hager recently opened up about her own relationship with the Obama girls. As theGrio reported, she uploaded a handful of throwback photos to Instagram last year, showing the first time she gave Sasha and Malia a White House tour over a decade ago.

“Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home. Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls,” she shared, according to the report.

As former President Donald Trump exits the White House, the tradition of the outgoing family welcoming the next was not continued. Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden said it was “unfortunate” that Melania Trump did not extend an invitation to newly established First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“No, I don’t think they’re doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we’re all OK with it,” she said according to Independent.

According to the Washington Post, Trump extended Secret Service protection for the next six months to his grown children. The taxpayer-funded security is for his daughter Ivanka Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., his son Eric Trump and his daughter Tiffany Trump. Only Melania and Donald Trump are entitled to receive the protection for a lifetime. Their son, Barron, can receive it until he turns 16.

