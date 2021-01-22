Biden warns staff he will ‘fire them on the spot’ if they disrespect colleagues

'Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity," Biden stated.

This week, President Joe Biden wasted no time informing hundreds of senior administration officials that, unlike what they had witnessed from the Trump administration, they would all be required to treat each other with “decency” or risk losing their jobs.

“We have to restore the soul of this country,” Biden told the appointees while welcoming his team via a virtual swearing-in ceremony. “And I’m counting on all of you to be part of that, and it’s not hyperbole.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response, and signed executive orders and other presidential actions. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“You work for the people. I work for the people,” Biden continued. “You’re going to work like the devil. We all do. We all work long hours.”

“If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise I will fire you on the spot,” he warned, his usual warm demeanor replaced by a stern look.

“On the spot, no ifs, ands or buts,” he said. “Everybody, everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity.”

“The only thing I expect with absolute certainty is honesty and decency, the way you treat one another, the way you treat the people you deal with,” he concluded.

Following his speech, the President instructed the aides to raise their right hands and take the oath.

“As my mom would say, God love y’all,” he said after the swearing-in. “We got a lot of work to do. Thank you for being willing to join.”

