Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19, cancels shows

He has reportedly been performing during the coronavirus pandemic, starting with limited summer shows on his Ohio ranch.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chappelle was scheduled to perform in Austin, Texas as part of a residency he holds at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater. He has subsequently canceled the remaining shows, which were slated through this Sunday, since his diagnosis.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, who was scheduled to perform in Austin, Texas as part of a residency, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

According to reports, he is asymptomatic and in quarantine.

“Chappelle has safely conducted socially distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020, and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter,” his representative said in a statement. He “implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Chappelle was photographed earlier this week with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and Grimes, who were all scheduled to be featured as part of his sets. Grimes, the Canadian singer, tested positive for the virus on Jan. 11; one hashtag in the photo was #covidtested.

He has reportedly been performing during the coronavirus pandemic, starting with limited shows on his ranch in Yellow River, Ohio. One of them turned into the acclaimed Netflix special, “8:46,” on which he addressed the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The comedian’s diagnosis inspired mixed feelings on Twitter. While many on the platform hope he quickly recovers, some users expressed a lack of empathy.

“I like some of the things Dave Chappelle has to say and he will always be one of the GOATs of comedy,” one wrote. “but I also don’t have a lot of sympathy for rich people going around partying like their money makes them immune lol.”

Chappelle also hosted Saturday Night Live in November.

The 47-year-old comedian has had an active career since 1988. In 2019, he was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony was also turned into a special for Netflix, the streaming giant with whom Chappelle has a $20-million deal.

