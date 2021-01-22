St. Louis boy, 11, honored with hero award after saving brother from drowning

'If it wasn't for you my baby wouldn't be here today'

An 11-Year-old St. Louis boy has been honored for his bravey and heroism after saving his baby brother from drowning.

Jayden Groves, 11, was gathered with his extended family in Hyde Park in August when he noticed his little brother was missing. The quick-thinking middle-schooler first checked the pond, as he knew his sibling loved to play in the water.

“I saw my brother laying face down, floating,” Groves explained to local reporters, per PEOPLE. “I got him and I grabbed him out … It was like three feet. I put one foot in and I grabbed him out.”

As the adults performed CPR on the toddler, Groves ran to the St. Louis Fire Department station located near the park. First responders transported his brother to hospital where he reportedly made a full recovery.

On Thursday, Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson honored the boy with the St. Louis Fire Department’s Heroism Award.

“We salute Jayden Groves. He. Is. A. Hero!” the department wrote on Twitter.

“Today, I was honored to join @CFDstlfd in handing out @STLFireDept Lifesaving Awards to our brave firefighters AND to 11-year-old Jayden Groves who saved his brother’s life,” Mayor Krewson wrote on Twitter. “Thank you ALL for being on the ready, facing danger daily, and going above and beyond always. #heroes”

For #ThrowbackThursday, we venture back to the afternoon of August 8, 2020 in Hyde Park, to recognize the heroic actions of 11 year old Jayden Groves.



Jayden’s 22 month old brother wandered off during a family outing. Jayden discovered him face down in the park’s pond. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/r412n7LWOW January 21, 2021

“My oldest son was honored today for being a hero,” Jayden’s mom, Jocelyn Groves, wrote on Facebook. “Continue being great. If it wasn’t for you my baby wouldn’t be here today. You’re a great kid, very intelligent. Continue to stay on the right path. I’m honored to have you as a son. God is going to take you places.”

Groves joined more than 40 first responders outside the city’s fire department headquarters Thursday, all were recognized for their life-saving efforts.

Jayden is now considering a career as a firefighter when he grows up!

