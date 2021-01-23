Yara and Keri Shahidi developing cannabis comedy series for Freeform

'Smoakland' chronicles the story of an Oakland native named Solo who is creating her own cannabis business

grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi of 7th Sun Productions are producing a new comedy series for Freeform in partnership with Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature.

Keri Shahidi and Yara Shahidi attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Deadline reported that Smoakland, written by former Scandal writer and co-executive producer for The Chi, Jewel Coronel, chronicles the story of an Oakland native named Solo who is the visionary behind her own cannabis business. Solo navigates through the expectations of her family, friendships, love, and her ambition to break the “grass” ceiling of the cannabis industry.

Zahir McGhee, the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of ABC’s Harlem’s Kitchen will also serve as an executive producer.

Shahidi shared the news on her Instagram account with the caption, “In case you were wondering what we’ve been up to…proud.”

Her mother also shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Chase creativity. Proud moment for Team 7th Sun Productions.”

Celebrities shared their excitement in the comments such as Tina Lawson who responded with hearts. Entertainment journalist Danielle Young responded, “Ooooh! Congrats queens!”

It was also recently announced that Shahidi will star as Tinker Bell in David Lowery’s upcoming live-action film Peter Pan and Wendy.

We cannot WAIT to see @YaraShahidi as Tinkerbell in Disney's upcoming live-action "Peter Pan and Wendy" movie! 🧚‍♀️ https://t.co/tKqKabdGAe pic.twitter.com/2xaK20l8hB — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2021

“It’s been a really fun prep progress,” Shahidi said in an interview with Good Morning America. “We’re just trying to figure out how we portray Tinker Bell and she’s going to be like five inches tall on screen. But we’ve had a really fun time. Preparation has ranged from running through lines to creating playlists.”

