Saweetie says she knew Quavo loved her when he gave her his last piece of chicken

'The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels,' said Saweetie

West Coast hip-hop artist Saweetie shared the moment she knew her romance with Atlanta rapper Quavo was more than a flirty fling.

According to Page Six, Saweetie believed her boyfriend’s love was real because he made sure she always ate. The 27-year-old described how he would save leftover meals for her after the workday ended.

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” Saweetie said to Page Six. “He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

She continued, “Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, during public appearances, and in various interviews. The Migos group member even revealed the pick-up line used to share his interest in Saweetie.

theGrio reported Quavo sent a DM of a snowflake emoji to mainstream hip-hop’s resident “Icy Girl.” She responded with a food emoji, in reference to the Migos song “Stir Fry” which was popualr that the time.

According to the report, when Quavo responded with, “U so icy Ima glacier boy,” she responded, “Was hannin then,” and the two began dating.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Saweetie, and Quavo of Migos perform at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Saweetie has spent the quarantine creating digital content and working on her debut album Pretty Bitch Music. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she shared why she still gets dressed even though outings are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Looking good for yourself is the best thing,” she remarked, “so I don’t care if I’m not going to a club, I don’t care if I’m not going to a party, I don’t care if I’m not going to be seen.”

theGrio reported the “Back To The Streets” rapper makes her acting debut on the new season of Grown-Ish. She was cast as Indigo, a new character in the spin-off series starring Yara Shahidi. She will guest-star as the protégé of rapper Joey Bada$$ in multiple episodes. Both exist in the Grown-ish universe as clientele to Shahidi’s character Zoey who dreams of a high-profile fashion career.

“I think Indigo is just a little bit of a bitch,” Saweetie said of her character. “I wanted to make sure I delivered…I feel like with roles, whether if it’s an episode or in a music video, you always have to commit to the emotion of what you’re trying to portray. I thought it was cool, a little cheating but that’s okay: I played an artist and I’m an artist myself. But the girl’s attitude and personality is completely night and day with mine so I did have to learn about her.”

