Hosea Chanchez implores celebrities to stop hosting events amid COVID

'Stop leading your people to the slaughter at the hands of this virus to gain profit and service your ego,' the actor tweeted

The Game actor Hosea Chanchez voiced his irritation at the celebrities partying during the coronavirus pandemic as cases continues to soar.

Chanchez shared a series of tweets scolding “black celebrities, restaurant, club, hookah and strip club owners” and asking them to be more responsible.

Black Celebrities, Restaurant, Club, Hookah & Strip Club owners, Etc – WAKE THE FK UP! Stop leading your people to the slaughter at the hands of this virus to gain profit and service your EGO! YOU are facilitating MASS extinction in OUR communities. THIS MUST STOP 🛑 January 23, 2021

“Wake the f— up! Stop leading your people to the slaughter at the hands of this virus to gain profit and service your ego! You are facilitating MASS extinction in OUR communities. This must stop,” Chanchez tweeted.

He then steered his message towards the people who are attending large, packed, star-studded events thrown by club owners.

“To the patrons of these places, these ‘celebrities’ hosting those events don’t give two sh— about YOU or your family. They are only there to make money, spread the virus, feed their egos, and go back to their mansions with premium healthcare. THIS IS A TRAP!”

He ended his message by pushing for more accountability in community to prevent the spread of the pandemic which to date has claimed the lives of more than 417,000 Americans. According to USA Today, the United States has now surpassed 25 million infections.

Accountability lies beyond Governors & Governments when it comes to protecting OUR people. WE must be responsible for our Heath & families safety. MASS extinction from SUPER SPREADER events is at the hands of our OWN people. Stop this madness, protect US all & STAY yo ass inside! January 23, 2021

“Accountability lies beyond governors and governments when it comes to protecting OUR people. WE must be responsible for our health and families safety. MASS extinction from SUPER SPREADER events is at the hands of our OWN people. Stop this madness, protect US and STAY to a– inside!”

Many voiced their support of Chanchez’s words in the comment section of TheShadeRoom including Puma from VH1’s Black Ink Crew who responded, “I feel him. I got a lounge in NYC trying to open and can’t and won’t because I don’t wanna get people sick. Yeah, you gonna take losses but would you rather lose your life?”

Rapper Bow Wow recently received backlash after videos surfaced online of him performing to a packed club in Houston.

“Here’s my truth: my only statement. 1. It was not a Bow Wow concert. I simply did one verse to ‘Like You.’ And went back to my section and simply put my mask on,” the rapper tweeted on Tuesday. “2. I did not, I repeat, did not GET PAID for anything. It was my boy’s 30th birthday weekend and I came down off the love.”

