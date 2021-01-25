Jodie Turner-Smith to star in ‘Witcher’ prequel series

The 34-year-old actress will lead in Netflix's six-part, live action limited series, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Jodie Turner-Smith has been cast in a leading role in the Netflix live action limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

According to Deadline, the Queen and Slim star has a new character to add to her growing acting resume. Turner-Smith will play Éile, who is described as “an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

The entertainment outlet reported Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer and showrunner of The Witcher: Blood Origin. Creator of the original The Witcher series Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will also executive produce. Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher book which inspired the series has been enlisted as a creative consultant.

This is not the 34-year-old’s first time working with Netflix. According to the report, Turner-Smith starred in Nightflyers which is the series based on the novella by George R.R. Martin and it streamed on the platform as well. The Witcher: Blood Origin is one of two spin-off series of The Witcher, the other being the animated spinoff film The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf,

The British talent is also due to costar alongside John Boyega in Borderland, an upcoming action film also featuring Felicity Jones and Jack Reynor. According to theGrio, the film will follow an Irish paramilitary who witnesses the violent murder of his pregnant wife at the hands of a SAS sergeant during a botched border ambush. The screenplay was co-written by the Guard Brothers and Ronan Bennett.

“Borderland is a vengeance fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times,” the Guard Brothers said in a statement according to the report. “We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast.”

The actress recently gave birth to a daughter and shared with ELLE the experience in being a new parent during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult,” she said to the magazine. “And it’s even more difficult without support, when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere.” She continued, “I’m not having to sit on Zoom with her and suddenly become her educator as well as her caretaker.

“Patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they’re not supremely powerful beings,” she added and laughed. “Because damn, it’s some goddess-level shit.”

