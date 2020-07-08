John Boyega and Jodie Turner-Smith to star in ‘Borderland’

The film is set to start filming in the UK next year

It looks like two of our favorite Black Brits will be teaming up for an action-packed film and we can’t wait. John Boyega and Jodie Turner-Smith are set to star in Borderland, a thriller that also features Felicity Jones and Jack Reynor.

While Boyega is best known for his action roles like starring stints in Star Wars, Jodie Turner-Smith made her mark in Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim in 2019.

According to Deadline, the film will follow an Irish paramilitary, Michael (Reynor), who witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes wrong.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael joins a ruthless active service unit (ASU) wreaking havoc in the capital. For Michael, the mission is personal – to hunt down Tempest – and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his wife’s death.

Borderland will be produced by Chris Coen (Funny Games), Rebecca Brown, and Felicity Jones’s Piecrust Productions and Rocket Science.

The film is set to start filming in the UK early next year.

The screenplay was inspired by Steven S. Moysey’s book, The Road to Balcombe Street, and the screenplay was co-written by the Guard Brothers and Ronan Bennett.

“Borderland is a vengeance fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times,” the Guard Brothers said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast.”