Amanda Gorman signs with IMG Models following inauguration

Last week the breakout star became the youngest poet to ever perform at an inauguration

Less than a week after Amanda Gorman delivered her original work “The Hill We Climb” during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the 22-year-old poet has signed with IMG Models.

The breakout star teamed with the agency for brand endorsements and editorial opportunities, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gorman has racked up millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram, and she is a bestseller author… but her books aren’t even out yet.

According to Amazon, her upcoming titles Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem and The Hill We Climb, have skyrocketed to number 1 and 2 on the Amazon books chart, theGRIO previously reported. Her sales have multiplied on pre-orders alone.

“I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY!,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: ‘For words alone are certain good: Sing, then’ “

On Wednesday, Gorman became the youngest poet to ever perform at an inauguration.

“We’ve braved the belly of the beast,” she recited. “We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace, and the norms and notions of what just is, isn’t always justice. And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it, somehow we do it. Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised the Harvard graduate on Twitter following her historic performance. “Wasn’t @TheAmandaGorman’s poem just stunning?” She’s promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can’t wait,” she wrote.

For news outlets, here is a necessary clarification about poet laureates by incredible US Poet Laureate @JoyHarjo . I am not the only one, nor the last pic.twitter.com/5Kcreizq83 January 21, 2021

theGrio previously reported that Gorman’s performance also caught the eye of Morgan State University President David Wilson.

Wilson took to Twitter to offer her a position at the University. He wrote, “Ms. Gorman, I need you as our Poet-in-Residence at the National Treasure…consider this a job offer!”

You can pre-order The Hill We Climb and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem on Amazon now.

