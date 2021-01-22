Amanda Gorman’s books at the top of bestseller lists following inauguration

The poet's first two books are available for pre-order

Amanda Gorman’s books have climbed to the top of bestseller lists following her historic inauguration appearance.

Gorman, the youngest poet to ever perform at an inauguration, recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” on Wednesday. The notable moment seems to have captured the hearts of Americans and readers everywhere.

According to Amazon, her two books, Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem and The Hill We Climb, have skyrocketed to number 1 and 2 on the Amazon books chart. Even more, the books aren’t even available yet, so her sales have multiplied on pre-orders alone.

The Hill We Climb, which has the same title as her poem she performed on Wednesday, is set to be her debut poetry collection, and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem is a children’s picture book.

(Photo: Amanda Gorman Instagram)

She tweeted about her top-performing books yesterday. The young poet wrote, “I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: “For words alone are certain good: Sing, then.”

I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: "For words alone are certain good: Sing, then" — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Following her historic performance, Gorman sat down with Anderson Cooper on Anderson Cooper 360°. During the interview, she shared that she uses the same mantra every time she performs.

She revealed the special phrase, saying, “I am the daughter of Black writers. We are descended from freedom fighters who broke through chains and changed the world. They call me.”

“I am the daughter of Black writers. We are descended from freedom fighters who broke through chains and changed the world. They call me.” – Amanda Gorman's mantra before all her performances pic.twitter.com/vsdZL8xRDF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 21, 2021

theGrio previously reported that Gorman’s performance even caught the eye of Morgan State University President David Wilson.

Wilson took to Twitter to essentially offer Gorman a position at the University. He wrote, “Ms. Gorman, I need you as our Poet-in-Residence at the National Treasure…consider this a job offer!”

⁦@TheAmandaGorman. ⁩ Ms. Gorman, I need you as our Poet-in-Residence at the National Treasure, ⁦@MorganStateU⁩ Outstanding!!!!! Consider this a job offer! pic.twitter.com/jJ8tJ6oPvn — David Wilson (@morganpres) January 20, 2021

Gorman, 22, graduated from Harvard and became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

You can pre-order The Hill We Climb and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem on Amazon now.

