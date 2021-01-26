Chadwick Boseman lands Independent Spirit Award nom for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Boseman was quietly suffering from a four-year battle with colon cancer while shooting the film

Loading the player...

Chadwick Boseman continues to get acknowledgment for his phenomenal talent after his passing.

On Tuesday, the actor was nominated for a 2021 Independent Spirit Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the Netflix film adapted of August Wilson’s 1982 play with the same name. The role was Boseman’s last performance.

Read More: Chadwick Boseman to receive Performance of the Year Award at third annual Celebration of Black Cinema

The film debuted on the streaming platform back in December of 2020 and also stars Viola Davis as famous jazz singer Ma Rainey. Boseman is nominated in the category for best male lead plays as Levee, a cunning yet passionate member of Rainey’s band.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

The Independent Spirit Award’s mentioned its 36th ceremony nominees via Twitter.

Boseman was quietly suffering from a four-year battle with colon cancer while shooting the film. He passed away in August.

Netflix also plans to push for the late actor to receive the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film and Best Supporting Actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods.

If Boseman is nominated for Best Actor in 2021 he will be the first posthumous nominee since Massimo Troisi in 1995, per People. If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor he will become the third person to do so in Oscar history.

Read More: ‘Black Panther’ sequel to explore ‘mythology, inspiration’ of Wakanda, won’t recast Chadwick Boseman

In December, the actor was also recognized at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. As reported by theGrio, Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. honored Boseman during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Boseman, renowned for his portrayal of T’Challa, starred in Black Panther. The 2018 film was one of the first MCU films to earn over $1 billion worldwide.

The late star was honored as a “Hero for the Ages” during the event. MTV declared that the award commended him as “a star whose heroism onscreen was only surpassed by the true hero they were offscreen.”

Downey, who portrayed Iron Man, said Boseman’s “energy and intensity was undeniable.”

Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman while presenting his ‘Hero for the Ages’ honor at the #MTVAwards ❤️

pic.twitter.com/aXB0PXlMfg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 7, 2020

He “truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero,” said Downey.

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

