Detroit to dismiss most misdemeanor citations given during BLM protests

Most charged with misdemeanors between May 31 and June 2 for violating a mandated curfew will not face consequences

Many of the protestors in Detroit who participated in demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd will not face charges.

Those charged with misdemeanors between May 31 and June 2 for violating a mandated curfew will have no further legal issues. The Detroit Corporation counsel Lawrence Garcia released a statement on Tuesday addressing the matter.

“In the many months since those tickets were issued, the city law department and police department have worked to study videotape and other evidence from the events in question,” read the statement.

Floyd’s death last June sparked worldwide protests after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, killing him during an arrest. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter and three other police officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

“The departments have also considered the discretion that was exercised during that week – where, for example, citations written on June 1 were never submitted to the court, and where many protesters were not ticketed at all, despite being out after curfew. In light of that review, the law department is dismissing the majority of misdemeanor tickets issued on May 31 and June 2. Although certain cases from these two dates will be pursued, the City believes it is best to dismiss the vast majority of citations.”

A crowd of hundreds marches toward the east police precinct during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice on Sept. 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. . (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

238 of the 245 violations issued during that time will be dismissed, per The Associated Press. But cases involving disruptive or violent behavior could move forward.

Detroit is following in the footsteps of Denver, Colorado and Texas’s Harris County that has also dismissed a significant amount of charges in relation to the summer’s protests.

