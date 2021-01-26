Wendy Williams says she knew ex Kevin Hunter was a ‘serial cheat’ since the beginning

The TV host stopped by The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM to promote her new projects

Williams is starting 2021 with a bang with a variety of projects coming out. While promoting them in a recent interview on Sirius XM, Wendy Williams says she knew her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was a “serial cheat” since the beginning.

The popular TV host is currently promoting her two new movies, the biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie and the documentary The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess! Both films are set to debut on Lifetime on Saturday, Jan. 30, and seemingly reveal a lot about Williams’ story, her career, and her very public divorce.

Williams recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. When talking about her marriage to Hunter and his infidelity, the TV host told Cagle, “We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning.”

She told Cagle her ex-husband’s affairs were no secret.

“I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. You’ll see that play out in the movie.”

Williams reveals that there were multiple affairs in her marriage, revealing, “This girl, wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby. Yeah. I said kept his baby…”

Ciera Payton will star as Wendy Williams in Lifetime biopic.

Williams also speaks to the pressure she felt to hold everything together for her son, Kevin Jr.

She explains, “I was plotting, I was. Somebody had to get Kevin to get his braces tightened. And somebody had to go to parent-teacher night and somebody had to arrange play dates.”

You can watch Wendy Williams: The Movie followed by The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess! on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on Lifetime.

The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by SiriusXM’s chief entertainment anchor Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham airs Mondays through Fridays at 2 p.m.

