Wendy Williams’ brother apologizes for recent comments

'I do care about you and I love you,' said Tommy Williams

After their family grievances were aired out on social media, Tommy Williams, the brother of daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, issued an apology.

Tommy Williams publicly accused his sister of missing their 85-year-old mother Shirley Williams’ funeral in a 30 minute YouTube video posted on Jan. 16.

“What makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral? I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support,” Tommy said in the video. “I don’t get how you can just move on and act like nothing happened.”

In December, Williams announced to her studio audience that her mother died “many weeks ago” and that “she passed away beautiful and peacefully and was surrounded by love.”

The two traded harsh words after the video was posted, leading Williams to address her younger brother during the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show. “You better stop talking the way you’re talking because now it’s dripping into my comment page,” she said.

Wendy Williams threw major shade at her brother at the end…. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/yP2wsKFmL8 — The MR. (@MrMarcusWhite) January 18, 2021

Now, Tommy has reflected on their public feud and in the nearly nine-minute video released on Thursday, says that their issues are “beyond” them.

“I was wrong. I was wrong to utilize a platform to levee a conversation regardless as to whether or not I could reach out to you or get a response. Regardless as to whether or not I thought it was right or wrong how you left Daddy feeling,” Tommy said in the video.

“It was a choice. It was a choice that you had made. It was a choice that you lived with.”

He continued by saying he’ll take her advice to “get your life” by pulling back and “taking the high road” because of what their late mother would have expected of him.

“To sleep easy at night, to let mommy rest easy, to keep Daddy happy and uplifted. He deserves that Wendy. I’ve had time to think, I’ve had time to analyze my actions and realized that my behavior was somewhat selfish,” Tommy said.

He continued to address their disagreement, saying he put his feelings for their father ahead of what was right. He also said that his father voiced his disappointment and asked him to no longer post negative videos on social media.

“I do care about you and I love you.”

