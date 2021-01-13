‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ drops new exclusive clip

The movie premieres later this month on Lifetime

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official Wendy Williams biopic, and a few weeks ahead of its release, Wendy Williams: The Movie has dropped an exclusive new clip.

In the clip, fans get a peek at Ciera Peyton’s portrayal of the legendary radio and TV host. The scene follows Williams early in her career as she fills in for another radio host, and of course, spills some tea to her listeners. She says in the clip, “I got more of today’s hits coming up for you, but first…New York, let’s dish some dirt!”

Ciera Payton as Wendy Williams (Credit: Lifetime)

The scene continues as Williams speaks on rumors about Milli Vanilli, alleging the group was lip-syncing over other people’s voices, and that “their real names are Pilatus and Morvan.” When confronted by Tony Grey, portrayed by actor Donny Lucas, Williams defends her tea-spilling ways, saying, “Listeners want to know this kind of stuff, I mean they have a right to know!”

Grey then offers Williams a position, saying, “It’s revolutionary. Wendy, we’re going to find you a permanent spot here…welcome to KISS FM.”

With Williams herself as an official executive producer, Wendy Williams: The Movie is set to air later this month, which according to the movie’s official synopsis, “…provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

(Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Wendy Williams: The Movie is accompanied by the official documentary film, The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess! at 10:00 PM. The documentary airs directly after the original film, and features “a raw and emotional interview” with the “How You Doing?” host herself.

You can watch Wendy Williams: The Movie followed by The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess! on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, airing on Lifetime.

