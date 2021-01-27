Chloe Bailey goes viral after showing sexier side on newly created solo IG

The singer, along with her sister Halle Bailey, recently made her own Instagram account

Loading the player...

After showing her sexier side on her brand new solo Instagram account, Chloe Bailey has gone viral from her videos and posts.

Last week, pop stars Chloe x Halle took to their joint Instagram to announce that they were launching their separate accounts. In the announcement video, Halle explained, “Obviously, we are in two separate places right now…no matter the distance, we’re still together.”

Now, barely a week later, Chloe’s brand new account has gone viral, already reaching 1 million followers.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read More: Beyoncé presents Chloe x Halle with Billboard Rising Star Award

A few days after launching, Chloe did the popular “Buss It” challenge. The video immediately took off, with many fans reacting on Twitter to the singer’s spot-on execution of the challenge. Today, Chloe took to Instagram to celebrate her 1 million followers milestone with a dancing video.

The singer captioned the video, writing, “a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers.”

Celebrities like Kehlani, Tamar Braxton, and Storm Reid have already praised the singer in the comments of the video.

Halle Bailey isn’t far behind her sister. In fact, the soon-to-be Disney Princess has also been sharing content on her new page. Last Friday, she shared a video of her playing guitar and singing an original song, which quickly gained steam on the social media app.

Read More: Chloe x Halle to perform, Tiffany Haddish to present at ‘People’s Choice Awards’

Although they’ve made new accounts, the duo has promised to continue their up close and personal “Tea Time” series on Instagram Live. Their Thursday night segment has become a staple for the pair, giving them a chance to perform and connect with their fans on an intimate level.

In the announcement video for their separate accounts, Halle revealed, “we’re still gonna bring ya’ll tea time every week,” with Chloe responding, “I know that’s right, sis.”

You can follow Chloe here and Halle here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

