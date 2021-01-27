Seahawks’ Chad Wheeler arrested for allegedly strangling, assaulting Black girlfriend

Wheeler was released on $400,000 bail according to jail records

It’s now been confirmed that Chad Wheeler, backup offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault against his girlfriend.

Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman was arrested and booked into the King County Jail in Seattle and on Tuesday morning he was released on $400,000 bond according to jail records.

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seattle Times obtained a report by the Kent (Washington) Police Department which states a distraught woman called 911 following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend claiming that she was being “killed.” Responding officers say they heard screaming from inside the apartment upon arrival and had to force their way into the home.

They headed to the bathroom where the screaming appeared to be coming from and found Wheeler standing beside the alleged victim. Authorities say he had picked the lock of the bathroom door where the alleged victim was hiding. He was initially “uncooperative” when officers attempted to arrest him.

The police report also makes stunning allegations that the physical altercation first began when Wheeler – who is listed as 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds – asked the victim (a Black woman) to bow to him and she refused. It also speculated that the athlete had not been taking his prescribed medication for bipolar disorder and at one point threw the 145-pound woman on the bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, a stunned Wheeler allegedly responded, “Wow you’re alive?” and that’s when she says she ran to the bathroom and locked herself in there to call 911. The victim was reportedly bleeding and suffering from the pain of a dislocated arm when police arrived. She was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries treated.

The Seahawks released a short statement in response to the charges against Wheeler stating, “We are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”



