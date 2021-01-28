‘Married to Medicine’ adds new cast member, Mariah Huq out

A new season of Married to Medicine is on the way but it will look different from last season.

Season 8 of the hit Bravo show is set to debut on March 7 and the cast has changed. The show’s creator Mariah Huq will not be a personality this season and long-time cast member Quad Webb is now a “friend to the show,” per The Jasmine Brand.

The show is welcoming newcomer Anila Sajja, who is married to Dr. Kiran Sajja.

“Born and raised in Savannah, GA with a proud Indian-American heritage, Anila is a Renaissance woman in every sense of the word,” per her bio on Bravo. “She graduated from Mercer University with a degree in computer information systems, and took the corporate world by storm in the cosmetic and fashion industry with a global executive position.”

Lisa Nicole Cloud and Kari Wells will also make their return to the series as friends to the show, per People.

Mariah Huq

Huq made headlines earlier this month when it was announced she planned to sue Bravo for discrimination, as previously reported by theGrio.

Though credited as the creator and an executive producer, according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 5, Purveyors of Pop, Bravo, NBC, and Fremantle, she alleges they “acted illegally and unethically which includes but is not limited to:”

Breach of Contract.

Breach of Joint Venture Agreement.

Breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Failure to prevent retaliation and harassment.

Unauthorized exploitation of “Married To Medicine” & Married To Medicine the Series

“This lawsuit was filed today as a result of the defendants stealing Mariah Huq’s creation Married to Medicine and not paying her royalties, giving her proper credit for spinoffs, etc., and treating her with discriminatory practices,” All About Tea reported in a video about the lawsuit.

The complaint is twenty pages long and lays out a significant number of discriminatory practices by NBC/Bravo/Fremantle and Purveyors of Pop against Mariah Huq.

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

