Erica Campbell: Pastors should not like sexy photos on IG ‘especially if they’re married’

'Even when the caption is deep and spiritual.'

Erica Campbell has a message about social media etiquette for married pastors.

The award-winning gospel singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge clergymen to think twice before clicking “like” on photos of hotties in sexy bikinis.

“Hey, preachers and pastors!” Campbell wrote. “You should re-think liking the pictures of ladies in sexy bikinis, especially when you’re married.” She added, “Even when the caption is deep and spiritual! You shouldn’t double tap! IJS.”

It remains unclear who the Mary Mary songstress was referring to, but many IG users believe she was calling out Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Bryant’s personal life has been fodder for social media lately. In December, he clapped back at Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels after she accused him of having relations with a woman at his church.

The pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia is the ex-husband of Samuels’ co-star, Gizelle. The former couple’s reconciliation was Gizelle’s storyline this season on the hit reality series. Bryant, however, was quick to shoot down rumors and speculation about who he’s romancing.

“I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date. When you date, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said in a 22-minute video response to Samuels’ accusation, theGRIO reported. “In this case, it didn’t. Nothing immoral, illegal or unethical took place. It did not work out. There is some clarity that needs to happen. I’m not married, I’m not engaged, so some of you have a strange relationship with language. You can’t have a mistress while you’re single. I’ve never had any mistress. She has never been to visit me in Atlanta, she has never been to New Birth, never been to my home, I’ve never been in her home.”

Campbell, meanwhile, has neither confirmed nor denied that her Instagram message was aimed at Bryant.

She previously caught heat for appearing to slut-sham after telling her followers: “You can’t sow h-e seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s ministry,” she noted on social media in November.

Campbell later clarified her comments during an appearance on The Morning Hustle.

“I said you can’t sow h-e seed and think you’re going to reap marriage benefits. And what I meant by that is monogamy must be practiced. It’s not something that happens automatically,” she said. “If you’re in the practice of sleeping around, doing whatever—and I’m coming from a believer’s perspective because that’s what I am. I know there’s a benefit in being with one person. That was God’s design for our life.”

“I know that a lot of people dealing with broken hearts, they’ll say, ‘Fine, I don’t care. I’m gonna do what I want.’ And you can, but the benefits of marriage are beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” Campbell added.

