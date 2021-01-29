Gabrielle Union to star in ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ remake with Zach Braff

Kenya Barris co-wrote the script for the comedy film remake which will stream exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

Loading the player...

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff are bringing the classic family comedy Cheaper By The Dozen back to life for a new generation.

Read More: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade pen ‘Shady Baby’ book inspired by daughter

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will mirror the 2003 version of the movie and is being developed for Disney+. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris co-wrote the script and is also producing the movie. The new project will be directed by Gail Lerner who works with Barris on Black-ish as a writer-executive producer and director.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Just as the previous films of the same name, the story follows a blended family as they work to balance a new life together. The new movie will feature Union and Braff as an interracial couple. In the 2003 movie, the lead couple was played by two white actors, Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. The 1950 original starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy and was based on the autobiography of the same title authored by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

The film is expected to debut in 2022. Braff shared on Instagram him celebrating his new role.

“I dreamt I married Gabrielle Union and had 12 kids. It came true!!!! Written by Kenya Barris!!!!! Let’s GO!”

Read More: Tamar Braxton, Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige, and more to appear on ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’

Cheaper By The Dozen makes one of several new ventures for the Being Mary Jane star. theGrio reported Union is to star in a new Netflix rom-com alongside Keith Powers. The film The Perfect Find is based on the 2016 best-selling book of the same name by Tia Williams. The project will be directed by Numa Perrier and follows the story of Union’s character as she navigates a new career and finds romance and conflict simultaneously.

The 48-year-old actress has also partnered with Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter for a Showtime series New Money. theGrio reported New Money is based on a story that journalists Hill and Carter wrote about Black women with financial independence and all the ups and downs that comes along with financial freedom.

Union will produce New Money under her I’ll Have Another Productions company and Sony Pictures. Carter and Hill have a production company together called Lodge Freeway Media, named for a highway in their native city Detroit.

“Very overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. So rewarding to be able to embark on this journey,” the former ESPN personality wrote on Twitter.

Very overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. So rewarding to be able to embark on this journey with @KelleyLCarter and @itsgabrielleu … let’s get it!!! https://t.co/ugOkBbke9M — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 23, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

