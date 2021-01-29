Inside look at Remy Ma, Papoose wedding in new ‘Love & Hip Hop’ clip

The series will take viewers down the aisle revisiting the most epic relationships

Fans of hip-hop couple Remy Ma and Papoose will get a look inside their engagement and wedding in VH1’s upcoming special, Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing, set to premiere next week.

The one-hour special brings together beloved couples from the Love & Hip Hop franchise and beyond, with a cast that includes Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black, Remy Ma and Papoose, Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson detailing how they first met and what makes their relationship tick, per the press release.

The series will take viewers down the aisle revisiting the most epic Love & Hip Hop relationships, steamiest moments and most over-the-top weddings and proposals to date.

In theGRIO’s exclusive clip from the upcoming series, reality TV veteran Tami Roman explains why Remy and Papoose’s proposal made her cry — watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Remy and Papoose wed on December 17, 2015, at the Aria Wedding and Banquet Hall in Connecticut. The event was attended by Cardi B, Bianca Bonnie, Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, Rich Dollaz, Fat Joe, Ice-T and JuJu, among others, VH1.com reported. Rah Ali and Keyshia Cole served as bridesmaids.

The couple’s wedding was featured on season six of Love & Hip Hop. Last year, Remy took to Instagram to celebrate their 12-year relationship, noting that she wants to marry her husband again. She wrote, “love you with every part of my being,” in the post accompanying a series of photos of her boo’d up with her man.

The couple were initially scheduled to wed while Remy was incarcerated in 2008, but it was reportedly called off when Papoose was caught trying to sneak a handcuff key into Rikers Island prison for his fiancée. Instead, they married over the phone and had a star-studded fairy tale wedding seven years later.

Remy and Papoose share one child together, and she also has a son from a previous relationship, as well as three stepchildren with Papoose.

Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing premieres Monday, February 1 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

