Papoose and Remy Ma expecting second child

The 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' stars wed in 2018

Looks like congratulations are in order for rappers Remy Ma and Papoose who just announced they have a new baby on the way!

This week during a virtual interview with Claudia Jordan on Fox Soul Papoose broke the news of his family’s latest blessing after Jordan inquired as to how he and his family were adjusting to life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love being with my family,” Papoose responded. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.”

This will be the second child between the couple who wed in 2008 and opened up during the filming of Love & Hip Hop: New York about their struggles to conceive after Remy suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

Fortunately, on December 14, 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie who is affectionately nicknamed “The Golden Child” by her parents.

You can check out a clip of the interview below.

