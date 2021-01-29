‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ms. Juicy face cut during brawl

The incident occurred in February last year, shortly before the country went into COVID lockdown

The cast of Little Women: Atlanta got into a wild blow up at a bar that turned violent in newly emerged footage.

The incident reportedly went down in February of last year at Nouveau Bar & Grille, shortly before the country was forced into COVID lockdown. As reported by TMZ, the fight initially popped off between twins Amanda and Andrea against Abira. Ms. Juicy attempted to keep the peace between the women but to no avail.

It’s unclear what sparked the argument but after a heated exchange, fists, spit and glasses start flying and Ms. Juicy gets caught up in the melee. Her face is slashed and she flees the scene a bloody mess. Watch the madness unfold via the clip below.

Footage of the incident appeared online a week after Season 6 premiered on Lifetime. theGRIO previously reported, the new season is sure to be the most entertaining one yet.

In an exclusive interview, Ms. Juicy (Shirlene King Pearson) and Tiffany “Monie” Cashette sat down with theGrio to break down the new season, the loss of their dear castmate Ms. Minnie, and their experience filming during 2020.

LWA star Monie immediately told theGrio, “this season is deep. You get to see the good, bad, and the ugly. It’s one of those seasons you have to watch not only with your eyes but your hearts as well.”

One of the deep aspects of this season she’s referring to is the sudden loss of their fellow castmate, Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross.

theGrio reported the tragic passing of Ms. Minnie last April, who died from injuries following a car accident. Ms. Minnie still filmed a portion of the season before her tragic passing.

Monie explained, “In all the other seasons, Minnie was there from start to finish. In season 6, she starts with us, but she finished in our hearts.”

Little Women: Atlanta airs Fridays at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

