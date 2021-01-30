Netflix releases trailer for funeral home reality show ‘Buried by the Bernards’

The Netflix series is set to premiere on February 12

Netflix has released the trailer for their new reality series, Buried By The Bernards, which follows Ryan Bernard, owner of R. Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee, as he runs his business.

In 2017, Bernard started his business to offer “complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs.”

R. Bernard Funeral Services went viral in 2017 for offering drive-thru viewing services for mourners to view bodies from their vehicles, an idea Bernard implemented in order to stand out from other funeral homes, as reported by Fortune.

“With family dramedy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service, and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times,” said Netflix in a statement.

Lmao this commercial they made was funny asf so I know the show going be something else 18.95!!!! pic.twitter.com/FwdrAXz87O January 29, 2021

“In this line of work, the Bernards can’t neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships – it’s one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty.”

Bernard founded the business with the hope that he’ll be able to pass it down to this daughters Deja, funeral director apprentice, and Reagan. He’s also assisted by his mother, Debbie, and uncle, Kevin.

Bernard said, in an interview for the Commercial Appeal, “Everybody was saying the same thing. Your mom is crazy. She is so funny. We could put you all on TV.”

I can’t wait for y’all to watch Buried by the Bernards. This shit is so funny and REAL Black!!! 😂 — Sesali (@BadFatBlackGirl) January 23, 2021

People took to Twitter to share their excitement of the upcoming funeral home series. “I can’t wait for y’all to watch Buried by the Bernards. This s— is so funny and REAL Black!!!,” one user tweeted.

Oh, this looks like my kinda carrying on. I grew up across the street from a funeral home, so these are my peoples. https://t.co/C3YJcT7InR — karsh™ (@karsh) January 29, 2021

Another user tweeted, “Oh, this looks like my kinda carrying on. I grew up across the street from a funeral home, so these are my peoples.”

The series is set to premiere on February 12. Watch the full trailer for the Netflix series below.

