Serena Williams plays in front of maskless Australian Open fans

Due to strict quarantine protocols and regulations, Australia is coronavirus free

Serena Williams played for a packed arena of 4,000 people in Adelaide for the Australian open on Friday alongside fellow players Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.

In photos, fans appeared to be sitting side-by-side, with neither social distancing protocols nor masks as Australia hasn’t reported a positive case of the coronavirus in nearly two weeks, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“That’s a testament to the work of our medical professionals, our public health teams, but Australians everywhere for the way in which they’ve observed the distancing requirements, the way they have protected each other, the way that they’ve come out for testing, with 12.88 million tests conducted in Australia on the latest advice that I have. All of these things have helped keep Australia safe,” said Health Minister Greg Hunt during a news conference on Friday.

Williams and fellow players were mandated to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival to Australia in order to prevent the potential spread of the virus, according to TMZ Sports.

Serena Williams of the USA plays a backhand against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the ‘A Day at the Drive’ exhibition tournament at Memorial Drive on January 29, 2021 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

In an interview with Steven Colbert of the Late Show, Williams called Australia’s restrictions “strict but really good.”

“It’s insane and it’s super intense but it’s super good because after that you could have a new normal like we were used to last year at this time in the United States,” Williams said. “So, they’re doing it right.”

Williams thanked the crowd and voiced her excitement to play after a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t played in front of a crowd in over a year, so, it’s been a really long time. So, this is really cool and then for having us and trusting us with your laws was great. We’re so happy just to be here. It’s worth it. ” Williams told the crowd.

“I kind of forgot the question because I’m more so excited to say thanks,” said Williams.

