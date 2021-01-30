Former Trump White House staffers struggle to find work: report

Some key ex-White House staffers find working under the Trump administration to be a stain on the resume

It’s typical for a new presidential administration to clean house and bring in fresh staff to fill top jobs in the executive branch.

When the old White House regime leaves, former staffers are usually swift to find new jobs and positions, whether in the political or corporate arenas. However, some former Trump administration workers are not finding new work so easily.

The New York Times reports that some former White House staffers, who stayed under the employment of former President Donald Trump up to the end of his only term, are slow to gain employment elsewhere.

According to a report by the nonpartisan government ethics and accountability watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s fourth and final White House press secretary, claimed to had been in talks with Fox News to join their team. McEnany wrote in her termination financial disclosure that she and Fox had reached an agreement for her to begin work there in January.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a news conference at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

However, the right-leaning cable news network came out after the fact to state that McEnany “is not currently an employee or contributor at Fox News.”

Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary, is reportedly not surprised her own time with Trump hasn’t been met with more offers.

“In general, you would think that working in the Trump White House would kind of show how battle-tested you are,” Matthews told New York Times. “It shows that you can survive one of the most high-pressure jobs.”

Matthews resigned from her post immediately following the Capitol insurrection, stating that she was “deeply disturbed,” according to ABC 9.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It seems that the stigma of the Capitol riots has increased prospective employers’ resistance of former Trump staffers.

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, stated that those who stuck around, whether it be to the riots or the inauguration, will not get work so swiftly.

“The longer they stayed, the more vocally they defended the president’s policies, the harder it will be to find work after this,” Taylor said in The Times.

