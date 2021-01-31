Anti-vaxxers disrupt Dodger Stadium vaccination program

Vaccinations at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles were halted Saturday after dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to the site

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles became one of the largest coronavirus vaccination sites in the U.S. when an inoculation program began there earlier this month.

However, according to The New York Times, a group of protesters blocking the entrance to the premises forced the site to close down temporarily Saturday.

A group of about 50 protesters had blocked off the entrance to the site, as a line of cars were waiting in line for their turn. Huffington Post reports that the far-right demonstrators were anti-vaxxers armed with signs as they held up traffic.

A person sits on a hillside as cars are lined up with people waiting to receive vaccines at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, with the downtown skyline in the background, on January 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Some of the signs said things like “COVID = SCAM” and “Save Your Soul.” Other signs also included “99.96% survival rate” and “End the Lockdown”. The protest, dubbed “The Scamdemic March,” was organized on social media.

We’re at the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium to get my mom the vaccine. The anti–vax protestors have approached the entrance to the site. The LAPD have now closed the gate. We have been sitting here for about half an hour. Nobody is moving. pic.twitter.com/GrJPA5wrqx January 30, 2021

This shut down upset many who had been waiting a long time. One of those people, German Jaquez, had been waiting for his vaccine appointment.

“I’ve been waiting for weeks to get an appointment,” he told The Times. “I am a dentist. I am taking a big risk being around patients. I want to be safe for my patients and for my family.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department was forced to shut down the vaccination site just before 2 p.m. PST. The Los Angeles Police Department announced that no arrests were made at the site.

Despite the shutdown, LA Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted that the shut down was only temporary and that everyone waiting in line would not be denied their spot in receiving their vaccination shots.

“The protest did NOT shut down the vaccination site,” Moore wrote. “ALL appointments are being met.”

The protest did NOT shut down the vaccination site. ALL appointments are being met. https://t.co/4hCplGgdZs — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) January 31, 2021

Los Angeles County has been a COVID-19 heavy area, with close to 1.1 million positive tests and over 16,600 deaths, as of a Sunday afternoon check of coronavirus data compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

According to The New York Times, the city of Los Angeles has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S., with 83% of shots received by the city being administered so far.

