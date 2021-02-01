GOP campaigners release billboards calling for Cruz, Hawley resignation

'They have proved that they are unfit to hold office. They should be nowhere near power.'

Loading the player...

A group of anti-Trump Republicans is going the extra mile to call out politicians who have supported Donald Trump.

The recently formed Republican Accountability Project spent $1 million on billboards that encourage GOP lawmakers who supported former President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election to resign, per The Hill.

Read More: Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

“These representatives and senators helped incite the attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the election,” said Executive Director of the Republican Accountability Project, Sarah Longwell.

“They have proved that they are unfit to hold office. They should be nowhere near power.”

The group plans to raise $50 million to help reelect GOP members who will vote to impeach Trump or hold him accountable for the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ted Cruz is among the lawmakers asked to resign after he protested the certification of the electoral college votes in support of Trump.

Read More: Joe Biden wants Ted Cruz ousted from the Senate in 2024

“You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign,” read one billboard.

The anti-Trump group was created earlier this month and has honed in on ten members of the House and two senators, Cruz and Josh Hawley, who also voted against the certifying of the electoral college vote.

WATCH: Bill Kristol, Director of the Republican Accountability Project, talks about the group’s brutal new billboard campaign targeting several Congressional Republicans for pushing lies about the election. https://t.co/QuPmlCV0wV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 1, 2021

The Republican Accountability Project, also known as RAP, already has over 339 thousand followers on Twitter. They have described themselves as “Republicans & conservatives defending pro-democracy R’s, holding accountable those who tried to overturn the election, & fighting against disinformation,” per the official page’s bio.

They will also produce commercials in their target’s respective congressional districts linking Trump’s rhetoric to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

They lied to America for months about the 2020 election. They are still lying, right now. pic.twitter.com/RBaGtpKIs6 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 30, 2021

The organization’s director, Bill Kristol, says the criticism for Trump’s behavior needs to come from Republicans in order to cause an impact.

“You need to denounce extremists from your own party, your own side, it’s more effective if (Republicans) say this is unacceptable,” Kristol told MSNBC.

.@AccountableGOP Director @BillKristol:



"You need to denounce extremists from your own party, your own side, it's more effective if (Republicans) say this is unacceptable."



"We have billboards & TV ads up, & we're trying to tell Republicans 'you've got to draw this line.'" pic.twitter.com/TI6QPJMJff — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 31, 2021

“We have billboards & TV ads up, & we’re trying to tell Republicans ‘you’ve got to draw this line.'”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

