Black Twitter is here for Wendy Williams Lifetime documentary

The radio host's two films premiered on Lifetime last weekend

Loading the player...

Wendy Williams’ Lifetime documentary and biopic both premiered last weekend and Black Twitter was here for all of it!

Williams has been busy promoting her two new Lifetime movies. Covering her entire life story, especially the whirlwind year she just had, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! aired directly after the biopic based on her life, Wendy Williams: The Movie. The four hour TV event quickly took over social media and became a trending topic on Twitter with hilarious and insightful takes from Black Twitter on Williams’ wildly entertaining life.

Read More: Method Man’s wife responds to Wendy Williams’ hookup claims

Wendy Williams biopic is coming. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

One of the biggest takeaways on Twitter from the documentary was how Williams has triumphed over many trials and tribulations. One fan wrote, “Watching this documentary is alot alot! I really hope Wendy gets some intense therapy, because everything she went through i don’t know how she still standing.”

Watching this documentary is alot alot! I really hope Wendy gets some intense therapy, because everything she went through i don't know how she still standing #WendyWilliams #WendyWilliamsWatchParty #WendyWilliamsDoc — Shay🦋 (@sassykiesh10) January 31, 2021

Man, @WendyWilliams is breaking my heart with her story but she’s also showing me how resilient she is! I have a newfound respect for her❤️#WendyWilliamsWatchParty#WendyWilliamsMovie pic.twitter.com/Vketbw6ujT January 31, 2021

Read More: Wendy Williams describes her upcoming biopic as ‘raw and honest’

The documentary had many bombshell revelations from the TV host from her opening up about her body image issues, substance abuse, miscarriages, and more. On her drug habit, Williams revealed, “I did overnights, which is the worst time on any radio station. It became, alright, you gotta stay up. So I started doing a lot of coke.” The shocking reveals left many viewers speechless and feeling very sad.

the drug addiction, body image issues and multiple miscarriages wendy williams went through is so sad #WendyWilliamsMovie January 31, 2021

Many fans also felt that the documentary was better than the biopic that aired before it. One fan tweeted, “The #WendyWilliamsMovie was decent but this documentary is giving EVERYTHING that the movie SHOULD’VE given! #WendyWilliams.”

The #WendyWilliamsMovie was decent but this documentary is giving EVERYTHING that the movie SHOULD’VE given! #WendyWilliams — DOUG (@Dougbert09) January 31, 2021

After the four-hour TV event, it’s clear that both the biopic and the documentary helped contextualize Williams’ impact on the industry and cement her legacy. At the end of the night, many Twitter users were showing lots of love to the radio host and referred to her as “the blueprint.” Dating coach Devyn Simone, tweeted, “After spending 4 hours watching Wendy’s life story I can definitely say I love @WendyWilliams.”

After spending 4 hours watching Wendy’s life story I can definitely say I love @WendyWilliams #WendyWilliamsMovie #WendyWilliamsWatchParty pic.twitter.com/zYL7MWDiQQ — Devyn Simone (@DevynSimone) January 31, 2021

Wendy Williams is the BLUEPRINT‼️ There would be no shade room, baller alert, NADA without WENDY THEE WILLIAMS #WendyWilliamsWatchParty #WendyWilliamsMovie pic.twitter.com/nZ0Ef29ROG — ✨🤍💎 (@hayayebee) January 31, 2021

If you did not catch the films this weekend, you can click here to check out Lifetime’s programming schedule for encore presentations. Both the movie and the film can also be streamed on the official Lifetime website and the Lifetime app with a valid cable log-in.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

