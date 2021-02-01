Method Man’s wife responds to Wendy Williams’ hookup claims

She responded to William's recent claims in her interview with DJ Suss One

Last week, Wendy Williams revealed much about her past in an interview with DJ Suss One, including an alleged hook up with Method Man. Now, Method Man’s wife is responding to the iconic TV host’s claims.

Williams is certainly known for spilling the tea, and while promoting her new Lifetime films, it seems she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Williams spoke with DJ Suss One last week and spilled on her alleged hook up with Method Man born Clifford Smith Jr.

Williams explained, “I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand…He’ll deny it, maybe not.” She goes on to say, “I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you.’” Now, Method Man’s wife is responding to William’s claims.

Tamika Smith, Method Man’s wife, took to Instagram to speak out on the allegations. She wrote, “For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself, and our family. In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency.”

She goes on to hint that the TV host is just using them for publicity. “In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband,” Smith continued.

She detailed a time when Williams shared Smith’s private medical information on the radio when she was diagnosed with cancer, saying she, “…never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever.” She finished the post and declared, “For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b*tches on the planet.”

Williams is of course promoting her Lifetime films, Wendy Williams: The Movie and The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess!, which both premiered this weekend.

