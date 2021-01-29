Wendy Williams describes her upcoming biopic as ‘raw and honest’

The professional host and entertainment personality sat down with theGrio for an interview surrounding her biopic.

Throughout her career, Wendy Williams has earned her stripes in the media and entertainment business through public highs and lows. Now, the full story will be presented to viewers in a biopic, offering a fresh look at her ongoing legacy.

“They’ll probably say, I can’t believe she had the guts to be so raw and honest, and then other people who really listen to me, as I speak through an over 35-year broadcast will say, oh, my gosh, I remember she talked about this, but I didn’t realize that it was that intense or that deep,’ she said to theGrio of Wendy Williams: The Movie.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 19: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T – Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

According to Lifetime, Williams executive produced her own story. The film follows a young Wendy Williams from her start as an urban radio host as she evolves into a household name for celebrity news and culture commentary. Audiences will not only see her career successes played out on the silver screen but also her experienced hardships.

A more recent public battle between Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter will also be played out in the film.

theGrio previously reported the daytime host admitted to being aware of his infidelities before the scandal was made public. When talking about her marriage on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she revealed a stunning timeline.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning.”

In conversation with Steven London, the director of video at theGrio, the television host echoed similar sentiments regarding her now-ended marriage. London, a former staffer with the Wendy Williams Show, reminisced with his former boss of working on a fun but professional set that once included Hunter.

“As somebody who’s worked here with Wendy before then, you know we run a tight, friendly ship here. You know, it’s a happy place to work. But, you know, the dark side, that no longer is my husband but my ex-husband,” she remarked.

According to theGrio, Williams fired Hunter from his position as her manager and executive producer on the show following their divorce announcement. Hunter’s name was noticeably wiped from the credits of her eponymous daytime series, and now, the line underneath the Executive Producer title reads “Just Wendy.”

Wendy Williams: The Movie will be immediately followed by Wendy Williams: What A Mess!, a documentary featuring commentary from the 56-year-old herself and those who know her closest, in both business and personal relationships.

Both productions premiere on Friday, January 30 on Lifetime beginning at 8 PM EST.

