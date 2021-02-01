Kerry Washington announces ‘Insecure’ directing gig in hilarious IG reel

Washington directed an episode in season 4 of the HBO show

In a hilarious Instagram reel, Kerry Washington announced her return to the director’s chair for season 5 of Insecure, which is currently in production.

A successful actress and producer already, Washington made her TV directorial debut in an episode of Scandal’s final season, and last year, joined the Insecure family when she directed the episode, “Lowkey Trying.” Now it appears Washington will be back in the director’s chair for Insecure’s highly anticipated final season, which she took to Instagram to cheekily announce.

(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

In a reel, Washington shared a clip from an Instagram Live between Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, who respectively play Issa and Molly on Insecure. In the Instagram Live that aired before the fourth season of Insecure, Rae and Orji gabbed about Washington’s directing style.

Orji explained, “Kerry was like, ‘I’m just gonna let you know, if I don’t feel it, I’m gonna call you out,’ and I was like, ‘I hope you feel it!’” Rae confirmed, saying, “I don’t know what kind of quality you’re used to at Scandal, but you’re at Insecure, baby!” Rae ended by saying, “she was not playing!”

In Washington’s reel, she slows down Rae saying “I’m not playing” before revealing the script for episode 505 of Insecure, which clearly states, “Directed by Kerry Washington.” Washington then appears in the reel and winks while Eminem’s “Without Me,” plays in the background with the lyrics, “Guess who’s back, back again.”

Rae herself commented on the reel, gushing again over Washington and her directing methods. Rae wrote, “Lmfaoooooooooooooo! You are the GOAT. Can’t wait to get punked into a better performance again!”

Rae recently announced season 5 of Insecure will be the last of the hit HBO show. She wrote in a post, “Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!

