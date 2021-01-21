‘Insecure’ cast returns for 1st day of filming for final season

'I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end.'

Loading the player...

Issa Rae has kicked off filming the fifth and final season of her hit HBO comedy series Insecure.

The Emmy nominated writer, producer and actress announced earlier this month that her culture-shifting show will be concluding after its fifth season, theGRIO previously reported.

On Thursday, Rae took to social media to share a photo of herself on set for the first day back in production on the new season. Several fans reacted pretty harshly to the image, with many telling Issa to “go to hell” for deciding that now is the right time to call it quits on these characters.

Read More: ‘Insecure’ to end after season 5, Issa Rae announces

The fourth season concluded last June, and Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge are all expected to return next season.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Insecure became a staple on HBO when it premiered in September 2016. Loosely based on Rae’s Youtube series, Awkward Black Girl, Rae gave life to Issa Dee’s journey as she navigated her Blackness in both her professional and personal lives.

The series quickly became a fan favorite and was usually found on the trending topics as fans debated whether Molly was a good enough friend, Issa’s up and down relationship with Lawrence, and most recently, Condola’s presence.

Read More: Issa Rae launches Masterclass on screenwriting, ‘finding your voice’

HBO’s EVP Amy Gravitt praised Rae for bringing this iconic show to the airwaves.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Gravitt said in a statement.

“The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast, and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

