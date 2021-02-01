Linsey Davis to co-anchor ABC’s Weekend ‘World News Tonight’

Linsey Davis has a new gig.

The ABC News correspondent will sit as the new weekend anchor on World News Tonight. Davis will become the Sunday evening host.

“Linsey has had an impressive rise at ABC News as a result of her unflinching interview prowess, her versatility and experience,” per a memo Monday morning by ABC News president James Goldston, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Linsey Davis (Image: ABC)

“Last year she was named anchor of ABC News Live’s first-ever streaming evening newscast in primetime, which has surged in viewership by over 200% since launch a year ago.”

Davis started at ABC in 2007 and has covered national events such as the #MeToo movement, the Boston Marathon bombing and the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

She will replace Tom Llamas who has left the network for NBC News. Journalist Whit Johnson will also join the show.

“Linsey and Whit are both familiar faces at the World News Tonight desk, having filled in on the weekends and for David [Muir] during the week,” wrote Goldston.

(L-R) ABC network anchors and debate moderators David Muir, Linsey Davis and George Stephanopoulos speak on stage prior to the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Davis is a graduate of the University of Virginia and holds a Masters of Arts in communications from New York University. In February 2019, the wife and mother wrote a best-selling children’s book, “The World is Awake.” She released her second best-seller, “One Big Heart,” in August.

