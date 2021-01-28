Keke Palmer to host, produce ‘Foodtastic’ competition series for Disney+

Palmer's show will be an unscripted competition where contestants are challenged to create larger than life Disney inspired works of art made out of all types of food

Keke Palmer has stayed booked and busy for most of her career and now the former child star is confirmed to be doing double duty as both host and executive produce for a new Disney+ competition series called Foodtastic.

The show is described as “an unscripted build competition series for Disney+ where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables.”

Keke Palmer attends the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit at Brooklyn Expo Center on September 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Production for the eleven episode first season reportedly started in New York this month, with NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem serving as judges.

“In each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP,” explains the logline. “These food sculptures will be judged purely on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste.”

Keke Palmer will host and produce ‘FOODTASTIC’ for #DisneyPlus. In the 11-episode competition series, contestants are challenged to create Disney-inspired works of art made out of food. The series will air later this year. (Source: https://t.co/sQmw7ESeE8) pic.twitter.com/Q0iVwFmdyF January 27, 2021

Making this endeavor even more socially conscious is the fact that any unused food from the competitions will be donated to local food banks. This approach is particularly notable given that just a few months ago Palmer faced backlash for suggesting EBT cards should only “work for healthy items.”

“Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items,” Palmer tweeted back in November.

The actress was quickly flooded by responses from fans who accused her of being out of touch about the issue surrounding the availability of healthy food in certain low income areas.

Where is the money for new fresh food stores, urban farms & Uber credits coming from?? I really think you’re outta touch because it’s deeper than just making all healthy foods free. There are people who don’t even get enough ebt to buy the basics. https://t.co/9AFAok8Lsb — Absolutely Not. (@Camyyy__) November 9, 2020

In response she wrote, “Added for context: I have been eating extremely healthy lately and I have been sad about my debit card balance because of it.

Healthy food is more expensive for a reason. It’s fresh, good for you and gives you energy. Bad foods are bad for a reason. They last long they taste good because of tons of sodium and they aren’t expensive because they’re honestly not food. Mostly likely they are food-LIKE products.

In any event imagine if you could get whatever healthy foods you wanted on your EBT card. Like all the healthy foods could swipe for free. Pretty much a reward for being healthy but even more so giving homes a break that want to eat healthy but can’t afford it!”

