Wendy Williams alleges one-night stand with Method Man: He’s ‘very angry’ with me

Williams made the claim while promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic and documentary

While promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic and documentary, which airs on Saturday, Wendy Williams decided to dish more alleged details about her controversial career and life in the spotlight.

During an interview with DJ Suss One, Williams alleged that she and rap legend Method Man had a one-night stand after allegedly partaking in a round of cannabis.

In a clip shared by DJ Suss One, Wendy Williams talks about her history of drug use and her ability to quit her addiction to cocaine. Moments later, the famous TV show host made the explosive claim.

“I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” Williams said. “He’ll deny it, maybe not.”

After Suss One pointed out that the alleged encounter between her and Method Man was not featured in her biopic, the 56-year-old media personality said it wasn’t included because the Wu-Tang rapper is “angry” with her.

“It wasn’t in the movie because [he] is still very angry at me … for being me — for telling the truth,” She added. “It was one night. We were in the club — a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself.”

Continuing with her tale Wendy said, “He goes, ‘Yo, Wendy!’ Because he’d been on the show before and he was f’d up,” she added. “I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. … I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you.’”

When asked if she and Method Man managed to “go all the way,” Wendy replied emphatically “Yes!”

As Complex reports, by Wendy Williams’s timeline, the alleged intimate moment occurred during the early years of Method Man’s marriage to wife Tamika Smith. In 2006, Method Man, real name Clifford Smith Jr., called out Williams for disclosing his wife’s battle with cancer.

“I’d like to thank Wendy Williams for bringing that to the masses ‘cause she didn’t have to go on the radio and say that sh*t,” he said. “I like to keep stuff like that private but yeah, [my wife] was sick — that ain’t nobody f*ckin business … that’s her business, she didn’t want anybody to know about it. I respected her wishes right there.

“Nobody knew anything until Wendy Williams said that sh*t.”

